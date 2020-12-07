USDA updates FMD plan

Share Facebook

USDA’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service (APHIS) recently updated its Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) response plan.

The “USDA APHIS FMD Response Plan: The Red Book October 2020” incorporates comments received from previous versions, lessons learned from animal disease response exercises and reflects updates to foreign animal disease preparedness and response plan materials. Among revisions, there is explicit recognition of policy that an FMD vaccine is the likely response tool if there is an outbreak and guidance on managing a national movement standstill prepared for the Agriculture Response Management and Resources 2018 functional exercise.

The National Pork Producers Council was instrumental in advocating for establishment of an FMD vaccine bank as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. Earlier this year, USDA announced its first significant vaccine purchase and NPPC will continue to work closely with the agency to ensure its FMD vaccine bank remains well stocked. To view the updated FMD response plan, visit here.