Randall Reeder, Executive Director of the Ohio No-Till Council.

WATCH: Ohio No-Till Conference goes virtual

In light of the pandemic, the Ohio No-Till Conference is the latest event to be converted to virtual. There is a beefy lineup of speakers offered at no charge.

  1. Welcome: Jan Layman, President, Ohio No-Till Council
  2. Soil Health and Cover Crops: Effect on Environment: Dr. Hans Kok, Program Director, Conservation Technology Information Center
  3. Sponsor Recognition
  4. Managing Soil for Food and Climate: Dr. Rattan Lal, Soil Science OSU Distinguished Professor
  5. Ohio No-Till Awards
  6. Controlling Voles: Jim Hoorman, Hoorman Health Services
  7. Scholarship recognition
  8. Nutrient Cycling: Roots capturing micronutrients: Willie Durham, USDA-NRCS, Soil Health Specialist, Texas
  9. Wrap up

