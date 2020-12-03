WATCH: Ohio No-Till Conference goes virtual

In light of the pandemic, the Ohio No-Till Conference is the latest event to be converted to virtual. There is a beefy lineup of speakers offered at no charge.
- Welcome: Jan Layman, President, Ohio No-Till Council
- Soil Health and Cover Crops: Effect on Environment: Dr. Hans Kok, Program Director, Conservation Technology Information Center
- Sponsor Recognition
- Managing Soil for Food and Climate: Dr. Rattan Lal, Soil Science OSU Distinguished Professor
- Ohio No-Till Awards
- Controlling Voles: Jim Hoorman, Hoorman Health Services
- Scholarship recognition
- Nutrient Cycling: Roots capturing micronutrients: Willie Durham, USDA-NRCS, Soil Health Specialist, Texas
- Wrap up