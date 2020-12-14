Waterford FFA Advanced Parli Pro Team

Share Facebook

By: Emma Hartline, chapter reporter

The Waterford FFA Chapters Parliamentary Procedure Team recently competed in two different contests that lead them to becoming one the best parliamentary procedure teams in the state of Ohio. Parliamentary Procedure teaches students how to run an organized meeting using “Robert’s Rule’s of Order”.

The sub-district invitational contest was held virtually through Google Meet, where the team placed second, received a “Gold Rating” and advanced to the District Parli Pro Contest, which again was held virtually. Here the team went on to place second. Unfortunately the State FFA Association made the decision to only allow the top teams to advance to state due to Covid-19. This ranks the team in the top 20 teams in the state of Ohio. Typically each year approximately 200 teams from around Ohio compete in the Advance Parliamentary Procedure contest.

The Waterford Parli Pro Team consisted of Mackenzie Suprano, Grace Huck, Mackenzie Cary, Ashlee Wagner, Emma Hartline, Josie Burke and Jacob Huffman. The team was coached by Mr. Matthew Hartline, advisor. The team would also like to thank Mrs. Suellen Coleman, High School Principal, for proctoring the contests.