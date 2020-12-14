Waterford FFA Chapter 2020 Citrus Sale results

Share Facebook

By: Emma Hartline, Waterford FFA Reporter

The Waterford FFA Chapter concluded its Citrus Sale for the year. The chapter has approximately 35 members and sold around $20,000 in gross sales, equally around $571 gross, per member sold.

Jud Cooper-4th place and top first year member (FFA Jacket Winner), Madi Hiener-3rd place, Ashlee Wagner-2nd place and Emily Hoffman-1st place.

Great job to all our members and families for selling and delivering the fruit! Also thank you to our community for always supporting our program!