Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Monday, November 2nd, the West Holmes FFA chapter held their annual Chapter and Greenhand degree ceremony. The meeting was called to order by president Jayme Pennell. After conducting opening ceremonies, they went into officer reports and new business. The following motions were passed, Jess Miller moved and Ally Ogi seconded to conduct Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremonies. Garrett Houin moved and Taryn Grassbaugh seconded to send all leftover fruit to local food pantries and Share-A-Christmas. Sarah Irwin moved and Garrett Houin seconded to send members to MFE virtual or in-person Dakotah Ringwalt moved and Dawson Doretich to participate in virtual bell ringing as recommended by the Community Service Committee. Blaine Winkler moved and Dyllan Bender seconded to purchase fish for the tanks and pay for supplies that go with them. Amy Hughes moved and Samantha Kendall seconded to participate in Virtual Leadership Night at South Central on December 2nd. Pacee Miller moved and Tyler Eichelberger seconded to adjourn. 24 freshmen received their Greenhand degree and 15 Sophomores received their chapter degree. Greenhand degree recipients were Kalan Bowling, Maison Carter, Laina Croskey, Maren Drzazga, Olivia Gerber, Ansen Hall, Emily Harrower, Liberty Hendrix, Jimmy Lesiak, John Maloney, Blake Mathew Derek Miller, Grant Miller, Wyatt Myers, Abigail Patterson, Taelor Patterson, Natalie Rohr, Victoria Savage Wyatt Schlauch, Emily Sheely, Zoee Snow, Isabella Starner, Ashley Tate, and Logan Vansickle. Chapter degree recipients were Dyllan Bender, Dawson Doretich, Tyler Eichelberger, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Kadan McDougale, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Olivia Sampsel, Becca Schuch, Maria Steiner, Syrus Tish, and Blaine Winkler. The chapter also had greenhand officer elections, President: Wyatt Schlauch, Vice President: Olivia Gerber, Secretary: Ashley Tate, Treasurer: Grant Miller, Reporter: Maren Drzazga, Sentinel: Logan Vansickle, Student Advisor: Laina Croskey, Historian: Torrie Savage. Congratulations!