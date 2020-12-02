Share Facebook

West Holmes FFA members participated in the 39th National FFA Convention held virtually from Texas. Members completed a virtual notebook which consisted of watching general sessions, retiring addresses from National Officers, and doing different activities like designing your own t-shirt, testing your FFA knowledge, and doing different workshops on leadership and service. Members also had the chance to interact with other members across the country, national FFA officers, educational institutions and agricultural businesses. They also had access to the FFA Blue Room, where they had the chance to explore innovations and new technologies, learn about agricultural careers, and envision a more sustainable future. The FFA Blue Room is a part of National FFA’s focus on technology and innovation through Blue 365. Though a virtual convention was not as fun as a traditional convention, every FFA member at West Holmes had the opportunity to participate in the convention, which is a first for the chapter.