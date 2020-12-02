Share Facebook

On Tuesday, November 17, 6 West Holmes FFA members participated in the wildlife management competition. They answered questions about identifying mammals, birds, reptiles/amphibians, fish, and equipment as well as questions over wildlife conservation practices and regulations on hunting and fishing. The team placed 33rd out of 78 teams. Individually Beeca Schuch was 97th, Alysa Pringle was 165th, Addison Yates was 225th, Clay SHepler was 282nd, Maison Carter was 307th, and Ashley Tate was 332nd. There were a total of 492 individuals