West Holmes FFA participated in parliamentary procedure contest

By: Chloe Shumaker, chapter reporter

On Thursday, December 3rd, the West Holmes FFA participated in the District 2 parliamentary procedure contest. The contest requires members to run a proper business meeting and respond to oral questions about parliamentary law. The team placed 2nd out of 6 teams. Team members were: Chairman – Natasha Averbukh, Secretary – Cora Crilow, Sarah Irwin, Chloe Shumaker, Jess Miller, and Becca Schuch. Alternate members were Ally Ogi, Samantha Kendall, and Olivia Sampsel.

On Tuesday, November 24, the West Holmes FFA participated in the sub-district parliamentary procedure contest. The senior team consisted of Natasha Averbukh, Cora Crilow, Ally Ogi, Sarah Irwin, Chloe Shumaker, and Jess Miller, they placed 1st and qualified for the district contest. Alternate members were Becca Schuch, Samantha Kendall, and Olivia Sampsel.