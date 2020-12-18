West Liberty-Salem FFA Food Service/Transportation Worker Shoutout!

December 18, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

The West Liberty-Salem FFA donated 8 bushels of Florida navel oranges to the Food Service Department this week.  Several of the Food Service workers alongside the Transportation crew were busy all morning on Friday, December 18th bagging up over 2100 breakfasts/lunches to be delivered to our students’ homes. The WL-S FFA wants to give them a huge shout out for all of their efforts to continue feeding our students during Hybrid Learning time!  It takes a special crew to have such drive and initiative

Check Also

2020 Mission Fund grant recipients

AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, is pleased …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved