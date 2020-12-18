West Liberty-Salem FFA Food Service/Transportation Worker Shoutout!

Share Facebook

The West Liberty-Salem FFA donated 8 bushels of Florida navel oranges to the Food Service Department this week. Several of the Food Service workers alongside the Transportation crew were busy all morning on Friday, December 18th bagging up over 2100 breakfasts/lunches to be delivered to our students’ homes. The WL-S FFA wants to give them a huge shout out for all of their efforts to continue feeding our students during Hybrid Learning time! It takes a special crew to have such drive and initiative