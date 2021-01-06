Seed Consultants virtual meetings

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Join Seed Consultants Agronomists, Matt Hutcheson, Bill McDonald and Jordan Bassler for a virtual Winter Agronomy Meeting. Attendees have three options to join or can join all three. When you joining the meeting, attendees will be entered in to win one of the following prizes:

40 bags of Enlist E3 soybeans $200 eCertificate to the Seed Consultants online store $100 eCertificate to the Seed Consultants online store

The Seed Consultants Virtual Winter Agronomy Meeting Schedule is as follows:

• January 27 2021: Matt Hutcheson—“Enlist Update and Lessons Learned”

• February 3 2021: Jordan Bassler –“Basics of Soil Fertility”

• February 10 2021: Bill McDonald— “2020 Corn Fungicide Study Results and Discussion”

For more details or to register for the meetings, click here.