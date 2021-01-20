Water quality Wednesdays

Share Facebook

By Boden Fisher, Matthew Romanko, Jordan Beck, Rachel Cochran, Brigitte Moneymaker

Water quality concerns continue to be at the forefront of environmental-impact discussions across many industries. Since agriculture occupies much of the land area in Ohio, adapting farming operations to include “best management practices” has been an area of focus for agricultural producers, governmental agencies and other stakeholders working to contribute to solutions. As water quality concerns remain, so do opportunities for reviewing the current research and considering adopting practices that work for your situation. Join The Ohio State University Extension-Water Quality Team and guest speakers for a webinar series discussing several timely topics in preparation for the 2021 growing season. Register for specific events or the entire series at: http://go.osu.edu/wqw .

Following Events

February 10th 10-11:30am

Cover Crops and Water Quality: Sarah Noggle, Jason Hartschuh, Rachel Cochran

February 24th 10-11:30am

Best Management Practices for Water Quality

March 3rd 3-3:30pm

Lake Erie Water Quality Litigation Update: Peggy Hall

April 14th 10-11:30am

Water Quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin