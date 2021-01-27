Disruptions create opportunity

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Coming off a disruptive year for nearly every aspect of life, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association (OABA) 2021 Industry Conference is taking a look at some of those disruptions and finding ways to create opportunities for positive change. The 2021 OABA Industry Conference starts today and continues through this week. At the virtual event, agribusiness professionals will address disruptors to the industry and learn to harness the momentum for change.

“We are going to have our annual OABA Industry Conference and like a lot of other people we are having to switch gears this year and go virtual. It will be different, but a lot of it will be the same, especially the great quality content, topics and speakers that we have year in and year out,” said Chris Henney, president and CEO of OABA. “You can register ahead and participate in the conference in real time like you would any other year, and you can actually also register afterwards and it is available for 90 days after the event. Folks who saw it in real time can go back and watch it again or if you weren’t able to watch it in real time you can still register and go and watch the content. There are a lot of professional credits like CCA and pesticide applicator credits. We have 27 professional credits available this year.”

To receive CCA or pesticide applicator credits, follow the steps below:

Register for the OABA Industry Conference During the Conference, log in to the session to verify your attendance Snap the CCA QR code or complete the Pesticide Applicator Credit survey at the end of the session to claim your credits.

All attendees must have a verified registration for the OABA Industry Conference to receive their credits. Those seeking CCA or Pesticide Applicator credits, should be prepared with the appropriate identification numbers. These will be used to verify attendance in sessions during the event.

Henney is excited about the line-up of speakers and the topics including: economic outlook, insects, soil health, political impact outlook, export markets, precision planting, hemp, sulfur and potassium, N economics, waterhemp, eastern corn market, ethanol outlook, meat processing, and international trade and policy. The schedule is available here.

“I always really enjoy the general sessions. A lot of our members are agricultural professionals looking for what I call meat and potatoes — subject matter on agronomic, grain, seed, and feed issues that will help them gain knowledge and do their job better to serve their customers, Ohio’s farmers. So we have that technical side of subject matter and then maybe some less technical subjects focusing on topics like your customers’ needs, communication techniques or mitigating stress in the workforce,” Henney said. “We have a little something for everyone. We are doing some fun things too to hopefully help folks connect throughout the event. We have exhibitors and you can go and visit with them virtually. We also have some networking sessions where you can connect with colleagues and we also have some, what we call, speaker connects where you can visit with the speakers after their sessions.”

The Industry Conference will be held virtually January 27-29, 2021. Included in conference registration is the Safety & Risk Management Day on Feb. 3. Industry award winners will be recognized on Thursday.

In order to access the virtual event, all participants must provide a valid, unique email. This email will be used to log in to the event platform. Click here to register.