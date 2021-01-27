Adult mental health first aid training

Share Facebook

By Jami Dellifield, Ohio State University Extension

The Ohio State University Mental Health Awareness Team members are pleased to be able to bring Mental Health First Aid training to rural Ohio.

The program is a blended format in partnership with the Ohio State University Farm and Rural Health Task Force with funding from the USDA FRSAN grant. Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues. This course is open to anyone, but the Feb. 5 training will take an agriculture and rural focus.

There are seats open in the Feb. 5 class. The class will be held via zoom from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with appropriate breaks scheduled. This course will have a 2-hour online component prior that must be completed before the virtual class. Participants will receive this link to the pre-course material at least one week prior to the class.

Class size is limited to 20 participants. Those who register will receive ZOOM room information no later than Feb. 2. This class is “first come, first serve.” There are also classes with the farm and rural focus available on March 5, April 2, May 7, and June 4.

Mental Health First Aid certification is valued at $170 but is being offered at no charge with funding from the USDA FRSAN grant. Those interested in scheduling an Adult or Youth Mental Health First Aid course for a community, staff, or professional organization, please reach out for more information.

Find out more about the training at www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org. Please register by sending an email to Jami Dellifield at dellifield.2@osu.edu.