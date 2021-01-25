Advanced Yield Select Crop Inputs seeks to boost ROI

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

It is all about the return on investment. Cory Atley, Ohio’s four-time crop production yield winner, announced a new brand — Advanced Yield Select Crop Inputs — for the purpose of helping growers “make the most of every dollar they spend on crop inputs on every acre they farm.”

Atley, who farms more than 8,000 acres of leased and family ground, is known by many for his high yields and appearance in the reality show “Corn Warriors.” In addition to farming, he and his team at Advanced Yield work with dozens of farmers from Ohio to Kansas to coax more bushels from the ground every year.

“We’re bringing out our own branded products because we’ve found a way to source high-quality products for much lower cost,” he said. “We’ve proven the value of these formulations in our own operation and we can bring these same products to growers in a way that will save them money.”

Advanced Yield Select Crop Inputs will be available to any farmer who is interested in increasing their ROI, whether they are currently a member of the Advanced Yield consulting client group or not.

“This is just an extension of our work to help any farmer make the most of what they spend on inputs,” he said.

Atley says the products offered have been selected after “rigorous, applied on-farm agronomic research” designed to drive total on-farm performance. Out of that experience has come a line of nutritionals, adjuvants and biologicals designed to enhance yield and improve return on investment. The line will initially include BIG BREAK seed treatments, PRIME STABLE nitrogen stabilizers, AGSTREME specialty starters, nutritionals and micronutrients; UNLEASHED plant growth regulators, biologicals and other yield enhancement technologies; and FRONT- RUNNER spray tank additives. More detailed information is available at www.advancedyield.com.

“Products are getting marked up three or four times on their way to the farm and it’s the farmer that’s paying for all that,” Atley said. “If we can go direct and source quality inputs for less — products we know are effective — farmers can keep more of what they earn. Our members are free to choose whatever brands they want to use, we just want to provide more solid cost-effective choices.”