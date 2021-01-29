Beef cattle biosecurity plan for disease prevention

Share Facebook

By Steve Boyles, Ohio State University Extension

In support of cattle producers across the country dedicated to preventing disease, improving animal welfare and reducing production losses, the Beef Checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program developed a Daily Biosecurity Plan for Disease Prevention template. The template, which helps cattle producers implement daily biosecurity measures on their operations, is available digitally as a PDF or can be printed for handwritten plans.

The template was specifically designed to be customizable, giving producers flexibility in determining management practices that work best for their cattle operation and covers everything from animal movement to worker training. The goal of this program is to provide beef producers with the information needed to implement biosecurity plans. It provides an opportunity for producers to have conversations with their veterinarians and extension agents.

“Biosecurity is a top priority for the beef industry,” said Kim Brackett, an Idaho cattle producer and chair of the BQA Advisory Group. “This Beef Checkoff-funded tool allows beef farmers and ranchers to develop their own biosecurity plans unique to their operations. Whether a cow-calf operation in California, a backgrounder in Mississippi or a feedyard in Kansas, being proactive and developing a written plan ahead of a crisis allows producers to implement and become familiar with biosecurity precautions. Even more importantly, producers will be prepared if a biosecurity threat were to happen.”

The Daily Biosecurity Plan for Disease Prevention template was created in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture and its Secure Beef Supply plan.

For more information about BQA and the BQA Daily Biosecurity Plan, visit BQA.org