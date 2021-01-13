Broadband investment for southern Ohio

Share Facebook

Lt. Governor Husted announced that Southern Ohio Communication Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and Pike County Economic & Community Development, plans to invest $3.8 million to provide high-speed Internet service over 64 miles to 1,300 residential and business customers in southern Ohio. Southern Ohio Communications Service received a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant toward building and engineering costs. The project will provide 1 Gig optical fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) high-speed Internet to the service area.

Company officials said the investment represents the first phase of a two phase approach to providing expanded optical fiber-to-home high-speed internet service within its rural footprint in Pike and Scioto Counties. In the second phase of the project, Southern Ohio Communication Services will make an additional investment that will result in optical fiber-to-home high-speed Internet service to residents and businesses in Southern Ohio. The current project will result in the creation of at least five new jobs and construction of a new warehouse to store equipment.

“We are excited to bring Gigabit-speed Internet to the homes and businesses in Southern Ohio,” said Gary Cooper, President of Southern Ohio Communications. “The availability of fiber to the premises internet will improve the quality of life in rural areas. Connecting homes and businesses to the world-wide web increases access to healthcare, education, business and employment opportunities, gaming, social media, and entertainment in the beautiful hills of Southern Ohio.”

A last-mile Internet service provider offers the network connections that link end-users to the wider Internet. The last mile refers to the final leg of the telecommunications networks that delivery services to customers. FTTH offers Gigabit-speeds that are considerably faster than a typical cable modem or DSL connection.

“The proven economic benefits provided by Fiber to the premises include increased property values by attracting businesses and people to locate and reside in the area,” Cooper said.