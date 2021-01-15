Check out the 2020 eFields Report

Share Facebook

By Elizabeth Hawkins and John Fulton

Now that 2020 has wrapped up, it is time to look forward and make decisions to set our farms up for success in 2021. Each year, Ohio State University Extension partners with Ohio farmers to bring local research results to you through the eFields program. The 2020 eFields Research Report highlights 218 on-farm, field scale trials conducted in 39 Ohio counties. Research topics included nutrient management, precision crop management, cover crops, and forages. Other information about crop production budgets, planting progress, and farm business analysis was also included. New in 2020 was the addition of soil health and water quality trials.

The 2020 report is now available in both a print and e-version. To receive a printed copy, contact your local OSU Extension office or email digitalag@osu.edu. The e-version can be viewed and downloaded at go.osu.edu/eFields with the online version readable using a smartphone or tablet device.

The eFields team has planned weekly webinars every Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST in January and February. The events in January are replacing the annual Precision U event. This year’s theme focuses on “Tackling spring operations with Reduced working days” with two sessions remaining in January. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/PrecisionU. The events in February are focused on eFields research projects and will provide the opportunity to discuss results and gather information about research interests for 2021. More details are available at go.osu.edu/AgTechTues. There is no cost to attend any of the webinars so please plan to join us for one or all!

Jan. 19, 10 a.m. — Precision U – Pre-season crop protection decisions

Jan. 26, 10 a.m. — Sprayer technology to improve field performance

Feb. 2, 10 a.m. — eFields corn production results

Feb. 9, 10 a.m. — eFields soybean production results

Feb. 16, 10 a.m. — eFields small grains, forages, soil health, and water quality results

Feb. 23, 10 a.m. – eFields technology results

We would like to sincerely thank all our 2020 collaborating farms and industry partners. The eFields team enjoys working with each of you and we are looking forward to continuing to learn together in 2021.

Follow our social media using @OhioStatePA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or subscribe to our quarterly newsletter, Digital Ag Download (go.osu.edu/DigitalAgDownload), to keep up with the eFields program throughout the year. For more information on how to get involved in eFields in 2021, contact Elizabeth Hawkins at hawkins.301@osu.edu.

John Fulton is an Associate Professor and Elizabeth Hawkins is an Ohio State University Extension Field Specialist, Agronomic Systems. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, Ohio Agricultural Research & Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.