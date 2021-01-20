Farm Bureau scholarships available

Share Facebook

Ashtabula County Farm Bureau and Geauga County Farm Bureau are offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-high school education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

For Ashtabula County, applicant’s parent/legal guardian or themselves must be a resident of the county and a current Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. The student must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited two or four-year college, university, or technical school working towards an undergraduate degree. Applicants must show a 3.0-grade point average. A major in agriculture or a support field is preferred but NOT required. Eligibility and approval of applicants will be determined at the discretion of the Ashtabula County Board of Trustees or their designee. The fillable form is available online at http://bit.ly/2021ACScholarship, on our website at www.ashtabulafb.org, or by emailing ashtabula@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on April 1, 2021.

For Geauga County, the applicant must be either a current Geauga County Farm Bureau member or family member whose parents/guardian is a current Geauga County Farm Bureau member at the time of applying and at time of scholarship payout. Applicants must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited 2 or 4-year college, university, or technical school. For first-year students, the applicant must prove enrollment or admission status. Prior recipients may reapply. Recipients of a scholarship or a representative must attend the Farm Bureau Annual Meeting held in September. The fillable form is available online at http://bit.ly/2021GCScholarship, on our website at www.geaugafb.org, or by emailing geauga@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted. Applications must be submitted by April 10, 2021.

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440-426-2195.