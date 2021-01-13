Felicity FFA Members Win National Titles

Share Facebook

By: Emma Robertson, Felicity-Franklin FFA Reporter

Felicity, Ohio- Felicity FFA members were recognized at the National FFA Convention in October for being National Finalists in several areas in October 2020.

Felicity Franklin FFA members had a very successful year competing in the Agriscience Fair. Nine FFA members competed in the Agriscience Fair in various divisions. Audrey Pinger, Landen Tull, Gracie Davis, Jamiea Walsh, Emma Brandenburg, Ayla Rutherford, Kaylee Jennings, Joanna Hamilton, Faith Jennings, Addy Glassmeyer, and Olivia Taylor competed in the Agriscience Fair and were named State Champions of Ohio. All of them were invited to compete at the national level and were all selected as National Finalists.

Faith Jennings and Ayla Rutherford competed in the FFA Agriscience Fair in the Food Products and Processing Division and were winners at the state level in 2020. At the National level, they were chosen as Top 3 finalists and then announced as the reserve champions in their division. They both received $750 for their efforts.

Kaylee Jennings and Joanna Hamilton were also competitors in the National Agriscience Fair in the Power Structural and Technical Systems Division. They were selected as Top 3 finalists and were selected as the champions in their division. They both received $1000 for their winning project.

Jared Hamilton and Wyatt Crozier are FFA members who were selected to be finalists in Proficiency areas, competing against FFA members from all 50 states. Hamilton was a Top 4 National Finalist in the Agriscience Research division and Crozier was a Top 4 National Finalist in the Diversified Agricultural Production area. National FFA has awarded them both $500 for all of their hard work.

FFA Member Bailey Lowe was also a finalist in her proficiency area of Veterinary Science. Bailey was named the National Champion in this area. Lowe competed against FFA members from across the country and was awarded a $1000 prize.

These FFA members were able to accept these awards through a zoom call that was broadcast live during the virtual National FFA Convention to thousands of FFA members across the country.