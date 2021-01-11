Felicity FFA Parliamentary Procedure State Champions

Share Facebook

By: Emma Robertson, Felicity-Franklin FFA Reporter

Parliamentary Procedure is a competition in which FFA members perform a meeting demonstrating a Parliamentary law in the setting of an FFA meeting. In the meeting, FFA members set up and execute a meeting overseen by a chairman with a secretary keeping minutes. The members must debate on motions while using rules of parliamentary procedure.

These FFA members worked very hard and have practiced for months as a team preparing for the contest.

On December 12, 2020, the Felicity Franklin FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team competed in the state competition virtually from Felicity-Franklin High School. The team competed previously in sub-district and district contests, coming in first place at both. FFA members on the Novice Team were Addy Glassmeyer, Haley Broadwell, Gracie Davis, Faith Jennings, Stacie Arthur, Emerson Pinger, Savannah Metzger, Kaylee Jennings, Joanna Hamilton, Ayla Rutherford, and Emma Brandenburg. The team also had two alternates: Eden Myers and Elizabeth Lindsey. The team competed against 10 other schools from across the state and earned first place.

Exactly one week later, on December 19, 2020, The Felicity-Franklin FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team competed virtually at Felicity High School. The team members were Luke Jennings, Carly McClure, Audrey Pinger, Emily Hardewig, Alisha Boone and Emma Robertson. The Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team also earned first place among 10 teams.

The FFA members that competed in Parliamentary Procedure this year have worked very hard and overcome many challenges in order to become State Champions in a very competitive Career Development Event. Both the Novice and Advanced Parliamentary Procedure teams will represent Ohio at the national level at the National FFA Convention in 2021.