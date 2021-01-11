Felicity FFA Wins Time Changes Scholarship

Share Facebook

By: Emma Robertson, Felicity-Franklin FFA Reporter

Alexis Egner, Emma Robertson, Stacie Arthur. Second row: Lily Taulbee, Elizabeth Lindsey, Mattilyn Griffith. Third row: Connor Bauer, Matthew Johns, Robert Robertson. Fourth row: James O’Dell, Chad Brill, Jacob Arthur.

In October 2020, the Agricultural Business class at Felicity-Franklin High School got the opportunity to participate in a video competition and scholarship being put on by Nashville based country singer Stephanie Nash. The Time Changes Scholarship entailed FFA chapters making a video about what they love about agriculture. The contest is inspired by Nash’s new song Time Changes about her experiences growing up around and being a supporter of agricultural producers. The contest offered a monetary scholarship for winning chapters.

The class was very interested in this contest and platform to show their passion for agriculture and earn money for their FFA Chapter. They used the prompt, “What do you love about agriculture and FFA?” and made a video as a class showing why each of them love and are passionate about agriculture and why they love being involved in FFA. Felicity-Franklin FFA was selected as one of four winning schools for the Stephanie Nash Times Changes Scholarship in December. These FFA members worked very hard on this project and are excited to share this video with the public. It can be viewed on Felicity-Franklin FFA’s social media platforms (Felicity-Franklin FFA on Facebook and @felicity_ffa on Instagram).