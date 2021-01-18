Felicity-Franklin FFA Hosts Local Coat Drive

Share Facebook

By: Emma Robertson, Felicity-Franklin FFA Reporter



The Felicity-Franklin FFA hosted a coat drive to benefit local students through December 2020. The coats were donated by members of the local community by dropping off gently used coats, gloves, socks and hats in designated bins around the community. Coat bins were located at the Felicity Christian Church, Felicity Methodist Church, Debi’s Cut n’ Curl, The Felicity Middle School and High school offices and the Felicity Firehouse. The drive received over 100 donated items.

A survey was distributed to all elementary, middle and high school students to ask if they needed a winter coat, hat, gloves or socks. Students who were in need were shown a selection of coats to choose from and were given what they needed. Students were able to receive their coat in a discreet manner, to protect privacy and ensure that the kids were able to get what they needed.

Over 30 kids in the Felicity-Franklin School District were gifted coats in 2021 and will continue to be distributed through the end of January. This project allowed FFA members to learn skills organizing the coats, managing donations, and helping to keep the process of giving the coats out confidential in order to respect every student’s privacy.