Growers help manage seed research

Farmers are invited to tell Seed Genetics Direct what seed to test against to ensure research data provides the comparisons all farmers want. Farmers do not need to be a SGD customer to supply a corn or bean competitive check.
Farmers who wish to participate should send their name, contact info and 10 pounds of seed (with tags) to Seed Genetics Direct at 9983 Jeffersonville-West Lancaster Road, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 43128. Nominations must be received by Feb. 20. Questions should be directed to Chris Jeffries, CCA, president, at 740-505-0073 or chrisj@seedgeneticsdirect.com.
SGD customers may also manage STEPP (Seed Testing Evaluation Plot Program) plots with SGD. An on-farm customer testing program, STEPP is an important tool in SGD’s research program and offers additional data points in more locations to provide a broader perspective on current and new hybrids and varieties. Customers interested in managing a STEPP plot should contact Todd Jeffries, vice president, at toddj@seedgeneticsdirect.com or 812-212-0200.