January FFA Member of the Month

The January 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Madison Maxson. She is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Tom and Lisa Maxson of Casstown.

Madison was recently named the second top fruit salesperson in the chapter’s annual fundraiser. She sold almost $4,000 in fruit and related items. She also participated in the 2020 Virtual National FFA Convention, County Greenhand Parliamentary Procedures Career Development Event, and State Soils Career Development Event. Her Supervised Agricultural Experiences consists of breeding and market hogs.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.