ME FFA News Release – fruit sales results

Keira Kirby

Recently, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter conducted their annual Fruit Sales Fundraiser. Overall, the chapter had a successful fundraiser and will use the profits to offer leadership and competition activities to its 86 FFA members and provide service opportunities to the Miami East community and the agriculture industry.

The highest selling individual was Keira Kirby. The second highest salesperson was Madison Maxson, third was Emma Sutherly, fourth was Morgan Nosker, and fifth was Dustin Winner. Individual members that sold over $1,000 were Keira Kirby, Madison Maxson, Emma Sutherly, Morgan Nosker, Dustin Winner, Jadyn Bair, Dottie Everett, Isaac Beal, Paige Pence, Landin Putnam, Logan Phillips, Katelynn Dill, Gretchen Stevens, and Adam Bensman.

Samuel and Emma Sutherly

The family/household with the highest average was Emma and Samuel Sutherly. Second in the family competition was Landin and Anthony Putnam, third was Wil and Rylee Puthoff, fourth was Makayla and Sydney Brittain, and fifth was Carter and Ayla Gilbert.

Congrats to all the top fruit sales individuals and families. Thank you to all FFA members and their families for selling fruit and thank you to the community for supporting this fundraiser.