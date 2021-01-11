Miami East-MVCTC FFA Launches Community Clunker Clean-Up

Share Facebook

Get rid of those old, unused vehicles, boats, motorcycles, campers, and farm equipment while benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). Through April 1, 2021, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA is ridding communities of unneeded vehicles and farm equipment. At no cost to you, RMHC will pick up the vehicle or equipment donation and tow it to the nearest auction location. All donations must have a certificate of title.

Have the ME FFA chapter code (OH0182) ready when calling 800-332-8201 to schedule a pick up. By participating in this program, your donation will help keep RMHC families with sick children near each other while receiving the care they need.

Please contact call/text Chloe Gump at 937-541-9670 or the ME FFA Chapter for more info or help with the process at 937-335-7070 x3212. Let us know if you have something to donate! Just takes a phone call and they do the rest! Free removal and you get a tax credit!