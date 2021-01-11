More State Success from A-C FFA Members

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Audrey Butterbaugh, chapter reporter

Starting in early November of 2020, two Amanda-Clearcreek FFA members began their attempt at success in the Job Interview Career Development Event (CDE) by competing and qualifying for the County, District 7, and State contest. Junior, Sara Sharp, and Senior, Kaylee Sharp, put in endless hours of hard work at this CDE to earn their success for the A-C FFA Chapter.

On November 10th, Sara and Kaylee competed at the Fairfield County contest. Sara placed first in the junior division, while Kaylee placed second in the senior division. To move on to the District 7 contest, each participant had to place either first or second; therefore, both Kaylee and Sara advanced. Two other A-C FFA members, Madelyn Anderson (freshman division) and Karlee Parry (sophomore division) also competed in the county contest but both placed 3rd and could not advance. In FFA competitions, Fairfield County chapters provide stiff competition!

In the District 7 contest on November 16th, Sara and Kaylee both placed first in their respective divisions. By placing first, both members moved onto the State contest. Sara ended the contest by placing second in the state in the Junior division and Kaylee with placing fourth in the state in the Senior division.

The Job Interview CDE is no easy contest to excel at. Before the competition, each member must prepare a cover letter and resume that reflects the job position they chose from the state-given list of jobs. The members will then use these documents to help them in a personal interview that they must attend during the contest. After the interview, participants must then write a follow-up letter to close out the competition. Judges will take a combined score from the participant’s cover letter, resume, interview and follow-up letter to determine how members will get placed.

Being able to advance through the county, the district then state contest is no easy task to complete. The A-C FFA chapter is extremely proud of Sara and Kaylee for their outstanding performance in this CDE area.