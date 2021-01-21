New private pesticide applicator virtual training

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Mark Badertscher, Ohio State University Extension

Join OSU Extension for a virtual New Private Pesticide Applicator Training to help new pesticide applicators prepare for the Ohio Private Pesticide Applicator License scheduled for Tuesday, January 26 from 12:30-4:30 pm. The class will provide instruction in CORE, Grain, and Cereal Crops. For further study and to prepare for the test, books can be purchased from OSU Extension Publications online and shipped to your house at your expense.

Optional books for the online participants include:



Applying Pesticides Correctly (Core Manual)

https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/applying-pesticides-correctly-core-manual/



Ohio Pesticide Applicator Training: Core Student Workbook

https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/ohio-pesticide-applicator-training-core-student-workbook/



Ohio Pesticide Applicator Training: Field Crops Student Workbook

https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/ohio-pesticide-applicator-training-field-crops-student-workbook/

Register for this virtual event at https://go.osu.edu/virtualnewpesticideapplicatortraining-january26 and you will be sent a link for the class. There is no cost to participate and those who are unable to participate on the scheduled webinar date will be sent an email to watch the recording later if they register for the class. Following the class, participants can schedule an exam time at https://pested.osu.edu/PrivateApplicator/testing when they are ready to take the tests.