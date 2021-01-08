NFU responds to violence in D.C.

Share Facebook

As Congress prepared to verify the results of the 2020 presidential election today, a group of far-right insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol building, vandalizing and stealing federal property, assaulting Capitol police officers, and threatening lawmakers with violence.

The event, which occurred mere blocks from National Farmers Union’s (NFU) D.C. office, is a disturbing attempt to undermine the will of American voters and the very democracy that guarantees our freedoms and protections.

“National Farmers Union and its members support all Americans’ right to free speech and peaceful protest, but these acts of intimidation and terror have no place in this country, and they cannot be condoned or brushed aside,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “More than that, this event demonstrates just how fragile democracy truly is. It doesn’t exist simply because it is written in the Constitution; it requires action of the part of every American. Every day, we must commit anew to upholding its core tenets of social equality, personal liberty, sovereignty, and a peaceful transfer of power. Following today’s riot, the Farmers Union family redoubles our dedication to these ideals and to the constant progress of this country we hold so dear.”