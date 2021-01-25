Nutrient management update – the new 2020 fertilizer recommendations

Share Facebook

By Greg LaBarge CCA/CPAg, Ohio State University Extension

Things are changing for the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations for agronomic crops. We are giving updates this winter because the 2020 Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations were finally published this past November. We have shared preliminary results over the past two winter meeting seasons — now it is out and complete.

The Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations provided the foundation for agronomic nutrient management recommendations from the Land Grant Universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana since 1995. With changes in management, available hybrids and other production practices an update was due. Data collection for a comprehensive review of these recommendation began back in 2006 and culminated with 198 on-farm trials in 39 counties conducted during the cropping years in 2014 to 2018. The numbers have been crunched and new recommendations are now published in in the 2020 version of Tri-state Fertilizer Recommendations for Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Alfalfa, Bulletin 974. Key recommendations from the updated guide are summarized here.

Soil testing is still the foundation of management. A well thought out, standardized method to collect soil samples to submit to a lab for testing is critical. Samples should be collected every 3 or 4 years at the same time of year using a consistent sampling depth. For each field determine representative sample areas no greater than 25 acres in size, but grid or zone sampling is preferred. Collect 10 to 15 cores per sample area, bulk, and bag soil. Samples collected should be sent to a soil testing lab using test procedures approved for the three states as soon as practical.

When the sample results come back from the lab, the first item to look at is pH. Soil pH maintained in the range 6.0 to 6.8 remains the target goal for common grain and forage crops grown. A variety of liming products are available to adjust if the pH is out of that range using the Buffer pH value as a guide to develop the lime recommendation.

One important simplification of the recommendations is they are now based on using Mehlich-3 as the soil test extractant for both phosphorous and potassium. There is no need for labs to provide a conversion.

The framework for phosphorus and potassium recommendations remains a Build-Maintenance approach with important revisions. The buildup range is now recommended but not required. The drawdown range has been removed resulting in recommended zero rates now occurring at the end of the maintenance range. Both changes recognize current agriculture practices and economic considerations such as the amount of rented land plus the adoption of increased intensity and frequency of soil sampling.

Critical levels for all crops are largely consistent with the original recommendations, except for revising the values to reflect Mehlich-3 as the soil extractant (Table 1).

Table 1. New Mehlich-3 P and K Critical Levels for Field Crops in the Tri-State Region

Potassium (Mehlich-3 K) Crop Phosphorus (Mehlich-3 P) Sandy soils(CEC <5 meq/ 100g) Loam and clay soils(CEC >6 meq/ 100g) Corn, Soybean 20 ppm 100 ppm 120 ppm Wheat, Alfalfa 30 ppm 100 ppm 120 ppm

Current crop genetics have an increased efficiency in nutrient use and that is reflected in new crop removal recommendations. While each bushel may remove less, the increase in total bushels harvested may result in a similar or increased nutrient needs. Updated removal rates are found in Table 2. This represents an opportunity to make sure investments in fertilizer have a better return.

Table 2. Nutrients Removed in Harvested Grain Crop Grain Nutrient Removal Rate lbs P 2 O 5 / bushel lbs K 2 O/ bushel Corn 0.35 0.20 Soybean 0.80 1.15 Wheat 0.50 0.25

The guide also provides general guidelines on managing calcium, magnesium, sulfur, and other micronutrients. Generally, soils in Ohio do supply adequate amounts of these nutrient to meet crop needs for commonly grown grain and forages in most situations. The exceptions are for certain soil conditions such as sandy/low organic matter soils where boron or sulfur can be a concern, or high organic matter soils with acidic/alkaline pH conditions outside those ranges normally recommended for crops where copper, manganese or zinc can be a concern.

You can get your copy of either an electronic pdf or printed version of Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations for Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Alfalfa (2020) by visiting the site extensionpubs.osu.edu and search for the term “974”.