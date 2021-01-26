OABA 2021 Industry Conference

Share Facebook

From trade conditions to weather to a global pandemic, those working in agriculture never know what form a disruptor may take. But they have experienced, time and time again, that disruptors become a propelling force for change. A nimble agribusiness leader will seize the momentum of disruption to realize positive impact for their business – even if others fail to see the disruptor for the opportunity it is.

At the 2021 OABA Industry Conference, agribusiness professionals will address disruptors to the industry and learn to harness the momentum for change which they present.

The Industry Conference will be held virtually January 27-29, 2021. Included in conference registration is the Safety & Risk Management Day on February 3.

Topics include: economic outlook, insects, soil health, political impact outlook, export markets, precision planting, hemp, sulfur and potassium, N economics, waterhemp, eastern corn market, ethanol outlook, meat processing, and international trade and policy.

Professional credits (Certified Crop Adviser and state pesticide credits) are available throughout the OABA Industry Conference and are indicated in the session description. To receive CCA or pesticide applicator credits, follow the steps below:

Register for the OABA Industry Conference During the Conference, log in to the session to verify your attendance Snap the CCA QR code or complete the Pesticide Applicator Credit survey at the end of the session to claim your credits.

All attendees must have a verified registration for the OABA Industry Conference to receive their credits. Registration for the 2021 OABA Industry Conference is $150 per person and grants participants access to all sessions during the conference and on-demand sessions up to 90 days after the event, as well as the Safety & Risk Management Day on Feb. 3.

In order to access the virtual event, all participants must provide a valid, unique email. This email will be used to log in to the event platform.

If you are seeking CCA or Pesticide Applicator credits, be prepared with your appropriate identification numbers. These will be used to verify attendance in sessions during the event. Click here to register.