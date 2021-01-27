Ohio Ag Net Podcast named in Feedspot’s top 40

Share Facebook

By Madi Kregel, OCJ field reporter

The new year has already proven to be rewarding for the team here at Ohio Ag Net. Feedspot, an agricultural media database, compiled a list of the top 40 ag and farming podcasts in the U.S. that listeners “must follow in 2021.” The Ohio Ag Net Podcast was named 21st on the list.

Feedspot used a team of 25 specialists to find and rank the list of podcasts based on the following criteria:

Relevancy

Industry Blogs — given a high rank than individual brand blogs

Post frequency

Social media engagement and follower numbers

Domain authority

Age of blog

Alexa web tracking rank.

The Ohio Ag Net Podcast covers a large variety of agricultural topics statewide and nationally. Each week we cover anything and everything related to Ohio agriculture from vomitoxin, ractopamine, and dicamba to FFA happenings, field days and county fairs. We aim to inform Ohio’s farmers and be their voice when needed.

The first Ohio Ag Net podcast was published on March 8, 2017 with Joel Penhorwood hosting a roundtable discussion about the 2017 Commodity Classic with the rest of the team at that time that included Ty Higgins, Dale Minyo, Matt Reese, and Bart Johnson. Dusty Sonnenberg blessed us all with his voice singing the radio jingle one hears during the radio programming. President Donald J. Trump was in his first few months in office and bi-lateral trade agreements were a topic of discussion. A Secretary of Ag was yet to be placed in office. Matt featured audio from a panel discussion with members of the Corn and Wheat Growers Association at Commodity Classic. Matt also featured audio from the Conservation Tillage Conference in Ada. At one point during the roundtable discussion, Matt mentioned people wearing face masks on planes to prevent exposure to avian influenza. Now it is hard to remember a time where face masks weren’t a normal sight!

The Ohio Ag Net Podcast could not be where it is today without our team here at Ohio Ag Net. Collectively we work together to bring the stories of Ohio agriculture to our listeners in a fun and informative way. Of course, none of this would be possible without the very large group of people who have appeared as guests and featured audio speakers on the podcast. The incredible insights of countless farmers, industry leaders, FFA and 4-H members, economists, agronomists, researchers, Extension specialists, politicians, policy experts, commodity group representatives, livestock exhibitors, and many others have been the key to the success of the podcast. It is always humbling that you all take some of your valuable time with us so that we can help share your amazing stories. Your stories we share on the podcast impact our jobs as farm journalists, and remind us to keep working hard for you, the farmers, listeners, and professionals young and old. As we near the 200th Ohio Ag Net Podcast episode, we are reminded of the fun we have had along the way and we are excited for many more chances to tell your stories, Ohio agriculture.

You can always find the Ohio Ag Net Podcast at ocj.com, the Ohio Ag Net Twitter and Facebook pages, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.