Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 11, 2021

A dry start to the week, but still chilly. However we will warm up briefly before our next weather system arrives late week. The forecast pattern gets colder behind that system, but we still don’t see any “brutal” cold air yet.

Today will feature variable clouds over the state. Some areas will turn out partly sunny or better, and clouds hold firm in others. This is basically an extension of the pattern that we have seen going back into last week, where clouds have just been tough to completely get rid of over the entire eastern corn belt and Great Lakes. Temps still chilly today, with normal daytime highs the best we can do. Tomorrow has a slightly better chance of sunshine and while temps are cool, they start to moderate late, especially tomorrow night.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder as south winds kick in, and that mild air holds for Thursday as well. Clouds will be building late Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening ahead of our next system.

That system arrives Friday and lingers through Saturday midday. Cold air rushes in quickly and we look for the main part of the precipitation to be snow. However, the best snow potential stays off to our west and north, over WI, MI IN and northern IL. Here we are penciling in a coating to a couple of inches with coverage at 60%. The available moisture just does not look that good at at this point, but we will watch the system through the week as we get closer to Friday. Clouds cold firm in the much colder air mass Saturday afternoon after the precipitation is done. The map below is a preliminary look at snow potential for Friday through the first half of Saturday.

The weekend finished chilly. We cant rule out a few flurries near the lake Sunday midday and afternoon, but accumulations will be minor if any at all. We stay mostly cloudy, chilly and dry for Monday and Tuesday with nothing more than the odd flurry. Then a clipper system sweeps through the Great Lakes overnight Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week, bringing a good chance for snow with several inches of accumulation possible. Another reinforcing shot of cold air comes in behind that quick moving system, and we will be below normal for a few days. However, talk of an “arctic blast” is not part of our narrative right now…that air stays locked up farther in our eyes.