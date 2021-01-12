Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 12, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pretty simple, boring forecast over the next few days, and our next front does not arrive still till Friday. Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun again, although we are looking for more sun overall. Temps stay chilly, but by late afternoon should have less of a nip when compared to the past couple of days.

Temps moderate tomorrow and Thursday as sun is a big part of the forecast for most of that period. We will see clouds increase very late Thursday afternoon and then overnight Thursday night too Temps will be above normal for all of Thursday.

A cold front shows up Friday. Temps will start to fall already before sunrise Friday, but moisture likely waits till closer to midday before showing up. But, we do expect snow showers to be around midday through most of the afternoon, bringing a coating to absolutely no more than 2 inches of snow to about 70% of Ohio. We also expect good winds with this, as it is all cranking around the backside of the low which by hat time will be well off to the north and east already. This will be a very blustery finish to the week. The map below is another very preliminary estimate of snow potential.

Behind that front, we stay cold through the weekend and most of next week. The pattern does not have a lot of moisture around, but with strong NW flow out of Canada coming across the Great Lakes, we wont be able to rule out scattered flurries any from Saturday afternoon through Tuesday. Next Wednesday, a clipper system brings snow showers to MI, northern Indiana and northern OH. While we don’t think accumulations will be significant, we will say a quick coating to an inch or two can fall from US 30 northward, as of our current look. Plenty of time for that to change, so stay tuned. But, the chilly air starts to moderate again by late next week.