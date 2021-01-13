Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 13, 2021

Share Facebook

Better weather in over Ohio the next 2 days, as temps moderate a bit and we see better sunshine potential. Winds will turn south through the day today and that will help the temps. However, this will be a short lived moderating push. A cold front late in the week will bring much colder air and also some precipitation. But. for the next 24-48 hours, we don’t look to bad!

Clouds build tomorrow afternoon and evening. The cold front will not make its presence known with precipitation until closer to midnight tomorrow night, and even then, we expect only a few rain showers over the western third to quarter of the state. Through Friday we see cold air steadily sweeping in from the NW and eventually a second round of moisture gets going over central and eastern OH. That can be rain initially, or scattered snow showers. We are not worried about major accumulation at this point, but we will see some stronger winds and wont rule out minor accumulations. The map below shows snow potential from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

As cold air parks over the region and we see wrap around moisture still circulating into the area, the weekend looks cloudy and cold. We wont rule out scattered snow showers or flurries either day Saturday or Sunday. Saturday will be more flurries, Sunday scattered snow showers with another threat of minor accumulation.

Cold air remains entrenched over the state through most of next week. We need to point out that we are not looking at a super cold air mass, but we will be below normal for a good chunk of next week. In the cold air, we can’t rule out scattered flurries Monday or Tuesday. However, Canadian high pressure centers over OH now for Wednesday and that should keep new precipitation at bay. The rest of the week turns out partly sunny, but cold.

A quick look at the extended 11-16 day period shows a mostly dry weekend for the 23rd and 24th. Then a surge in temps comes ahead of our next system Sunday night into Monday the 25th. This will bring rain for Monday with potential of .25″-.75″. Much colder and dry again for that last full week of January.