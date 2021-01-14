Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 14, 2021

Share Facebook

Another “mild-ish” day, but mother nature will soon return us to a winter pattern. Today’s south flow and what ever sun we can manage before clouds build will take us to above normal temperature levels. But, we turn much colder tonight with the arrival of our next weather system.

A frontal complex invades western OH overnight through daybreak, but will have only minor moisture. The initial push of the best moisture will be MI, WI, northeast IA, northern IL and northern IN. We do expect our moisture here to be sprinkles for the most part. Then through the day tomorrow, as cold air spreads across the state, we cant rule out rain or light wet snow showers, both having the biggest frequency or potential in central and eastern areas midday through afternoon. We can not stress the cold air change enough, because it will be bolstered by strong winds. Perhaps not right away tomorrow, but over the weekend we will be rather blustery over all of Ohio. The map below shows snow potential tomorrow through Saturday.

Cold air stays parked over us for the weekend and all of next week. The wrap around moisture form this system will circulate through OH through the weekend, bringing flurries and hit/miss light snow showers. Sunday has better potential that Saturday by a little bit but we are not going to officially “favor” one day over the other. Scattered light snow and flurry action remains over the state Monday and Tuesday, and then just clouds Wednesday through Friday. Temps will be mostly normal for the next 10 days after today. That will be spread as normal to slightly above normal this weekend through early next week, and then below normal the last part of next week. We need to not that temps will not be “arctic” or “polar” in nature at all. As we have said multiple times recently as January’s go…this one has been pretty good. Even with the reminder of “winter, we cant complain much the next 10 days. Climatologically, we usually reach our coldest temps for the year the last week to 10 days of January, so if this is as bad as it gets, I don’t think we can complain too much.

The extended period still looks chilly, but we are watching that potential system for the 27th..as we may see a temp jump ahead of that, before cooling down again. A very typical winter/January pattern is unfolding for us between now and the end of the month.