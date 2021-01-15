Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 15, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

No change in the near term forecast, but we are going to at least introduce the potential for some change in our outlook for later next week.

Today kicks of a multi day stretch of colder and more winterlike weather. W have a frontal complex working through, and the initial front is sliding across OH today. The low for this system has become cut off from any jet stream or steering currents, meaning it will take its own sweet time. While our cold front will be through by this afternoon, the low is still meandering through IA and northern MO, eventually IL, IN and MI through the weekend. That will keep wrap around moisture around through the weekend and early next week. Today we expect rain and wet snow, with more potential for the wet snow this afternoon into this evening. We see liquid equivalent precipitation today from a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 80% of the state. The map below shows that precipitation spread, if converted to all liquid. Then tonight through tomorrow and Sunday we wont rule out scattered bouts of light snow showers and flurries. Temps will be colder than yesterday but still may not be too far from normal.

Next week stays chilly for Monday and Tuesday with chances for scattered flurries. Accumulations will not be an issue, but snow will be around. Wednesday we may take a break, with clouds and some sun, and temps may moderate just a touch.

The potential change in our forecast this morning comes for next Wednesday and Thursday. During that period, you may remember we have been talking about a system passing by to our south over the TN valley and the Deep South. Well, data this morning suggests that high pressure to our north may ease allowing some south flow and that system to track farther north. If it does, we can be looking at warmer temps for Thursday and the potential for some rain Thursday and Friday before turning colder again. WE are not making the full change this morning as we would like to see where weekend data comes in at on track of the system…but we could be wetter later next week.

We swing back to dry conditions for next weekend, the 23rd and 24th. Then we finish the 10 day period and start the extended 11-16 day window with a frontal complex for the 25th into the 26th.