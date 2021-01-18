Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 18, 2021

Share Facebook

A cloudy, gray start to the week, and that was not unexpected. Colder air is in control and will be through at least midweek. While we do not expect any well organized front or trough to come through this week, we will see some unsettled conditions, that will lend themselves to hit and miss light snow and flurry action over the next few days. Today through Wednesday we have to at least have that expectation in the back of our minds. While coverage is only going to be 40% at best on any given day, light moisture will be around. Clouds dominate.

Temps moderate a little bit late Wednesday night and Thursday, but we still stay near normal. Clouds will break for better sunshine potential Thursday and we should be partly to mostly sunny Friday and Saturday. Clouds will increase again late Sunday afternoon.

A front moves through the eastern corn belt Sunday night through Monday. This will bring precipitation potential to 80% of Ohio. Temps will be such that we can see both rain or wet snow, and our first read is for rain from I-70 south, and perhaps better snow potential farther north. However a lot can change between now and next Monday, so stay tuned. In any case., the moisture totals are not huge. We are looking at a few hundredths to .4″ over that 80% coverage zone. A quick look at moisture potential is on the map below, but we expect this to evolve over the coming days.

Behind the system clouds hold through the balance of Monday and we stay chilly next Tuesday. Temps moderate Wednesday and will be above normal into next Thursday. That temp surge looks to be ahead of another front that will arrive next Friday, brining the chance of rain and or snow, but once again moisture does not look that impressive…only a few hundredths to few tenths liquid equivalent.