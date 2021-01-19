Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 19, 2021

Share Facebook

Chilly, cloudy weather continues near term, and we are seeing our pattern get a little more active starting late this weekend and next week.

Today we see a lot of clouds over the area and temps stay chilly. We cant rule out a few flurries again today, but have a better chance for that overnight tonight and tomorrow morning over the northern half to third of the state. Moisture is really not a big story, though, as there is no major source to fuel any trough or minor front nearby. Temps do moderate a little bit Thursday and clouds break up, especially north. Than Friday and Saturday turn out partly to mostly sunny, and will have temps normal to slightly above normal for this time of year. Clouds increase Sunday.

Our next good frontal system arrives late Sunday evening, triggering precipitation that lasts through midday Monday. We look for rain and snow potential, but likely more rain than snow. The best chances of any wet snow will be over the northern half of the state. Liquid precipitation totals will be low, from a few hundredths to .4 with 80% coverage. After about 12-18 hours of a break we see a second, stronger wave come up from the southwest for Tuesday. This wave has much more moisture associated with it, but will focus more on the southern half to two thirds of OH. We have to allow rain totals of .25″-1.25″ over areas from US 30 south. However, areas north of US 30 may see little to no action, if the track of the low (across KY) stays where we have it currently. Them map below shows combined moisture potential (liquid equivalent) of both waves, from Sunday night through Tuesday night.

We are drier for Wednesday and Thursday of next week, but colder as well. Then another front is poised to move in late in the week, for next Friday, and could bring precipitation for the final weekend in January