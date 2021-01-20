Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 20, 2021

Share Facebook

Weather slightly improves today, but looks better tomorrow and Friday. We did see some light precipitation move over northern areas of the state over night last night. This morning some of that is lingering over far east and northeast OH, but should be gone by mid to late morning. Clouds will give way to sun, and areas to the south and west will see a mixt of clouds and sun all day. Temps moderate slightly later this afternoon, before picking ujp a few additional degrees tomorrow and Friday. Expect clouds and sun tomorrow and Friday, and Saturday should turn out mostly sunny. Colder air will be battling with warm air over Ohio into the start of the weekend, which may make clouds a little more pesky at times.

Clouds increase quickly on Sunday and our weather pattern gets a little more active Sunday night through the first half of next week. A frontal complex will move across the corn belt, and will have several waves associated with it. Wave number one comes Sunday night into Monday and can bring scattered light rain and snow showers. Coverage does not look as impressive this morning compared to 24 hours ago, but we will not rule out rain or snow…with rain the likely precipitation type over the southern half of the state, and more of a mix potential farther north. Wave number 2 comes mostly on Tuesday. This one looks to have more liquid potential, partially due to passage mostly during daytime hours. Combined moisture totals from Sunday night through Tuesday night will be from .1″ to 1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. By far, the biggest part of those totals comes Tuesday, and will be more over central and southern OH than north. The map below is an updated look at the liquid equivalent precipitation.

The rest of next week is colder, but still not really below normal. WE are dry for next Wednesday and Thursday. Then Friday the 29th clouds are back and we can see scattered rain or snow showers for the night of the 29th into the 30th. Available moisture looks to be mostly .3″ or less, so we are not looking at much, but coverage could be around 75%.