Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 21, 2021

Better sunshine potential settles in over Ohio over the next few days. Temps moderate a bit today, but we do see cold air trying to regain the advantage tomorrow into the start of the weekend. We are dry today through Saturday.

Clouds build Sunday and then we will deal with a system moving through the eastern corn belt from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. The system comes in two waves…an initial batch Sunday late afternoon and evening that brings only hit and miss sprinkles or flurries, and then well organized rain Monday through Monday night that brings mostly liquid precipitation, with a threat of wet snow far north as the system ends. There can be some lingering wet snow early Tuesday morning as well. Moisture totals will be in a range from .1″-6″ with 90% coverage out of the multi day system combined. The map below gives an updated look at Sunday night to Tuesday midday precipitation.

Dry for the balance of next Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temps. Thursday features another quick moving system that can bring some snow accumulations. Then we return to chilly, but dry weather to finish the month of January. With this kind of set up, we will likely complete the month below normal on precipitation, and above normal on temps.