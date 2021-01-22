Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 22, 2021

Share Facebook

Colder air returns to Ohio today, but we still see some good sunshine statewide. This colder air is part of a slowly sagging Canadian airmass that is coming down from the north. Strong Canadian high pressure will slide across the eastern corn belt tomorrow, keeping plenty of sunshine here. However, the increasingly more interesting story is a developing storm complex for early next week.

Our next system arrives late in the weekend. The system brings precipitation in two waves. The first is rather inconsequential late Sunday afternoon and evening. The second wave is much more impressive. Clouds build Sunday, and then we cant rule out a few sprinkles or flurries late Sunday afternoon and evening with no more than 30% coverage. A strong low lifts northeast Monday and Monday night bringing significant rain. However, we are getting a little more concerned that cold air from the weekend may get trapped at the surface, and that could bring some freezing rain too. AT this time, we are looking at the bulk of the precipitation being rain, and in northern areas (US 30 northward) we will leave the door open for some freezing rain. We will update early on Monday morning. Then as colder air blasts in through the overnight Monday night we look for precipitation to end as snow, and we could see accumulations, potentially 1-5″. Again, the best snow potential will be north. Moisture totals combined for the event will be from .2″-.1+” with coverage at 90%. The maps below show potential precipitation type Monday afternoon (green rain, purple freezing rain/sleet, blue snow), and then total precipitation potential for the event.

Behind the storm, ,we see lingering light snow early Tuesday, but clouds will try and break up late afternoon. We stay chilly. Next Wednesday is dry as well. A clipper system slides through for next Thursday, producing a quick spat of snow. Accumulations are likely. WE follow that up with a dry Friday and Saturday, but warmer air lifting in for Sunday the 31st can trigger another threat of rain or wet snow across 80% of Ohio.

How active the pattern is or is not as we move into February likely depends on the system we see here early next week. IF that system brings higher moisture and snow totals, it likely sets the stage for similar tracking patterns out of the plains through mid Feb. If this system weakens or tracks farther north, we likely stay on an overall drier pattern through the middle of next month. Have a good weekend and check back Sunday night for our update on the Monday system.