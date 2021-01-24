Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 25, 2021

Share Facebook

A storm complex is working across the eastern corn belt today. Over the weekend we saw the low associated with this system shift a little farther north. Because of that, the best hit areas for snow fall will remain well off to our west and north, over northern IL, southern WI and MI. We will see some snow here, but also a decent amount of rain. Rain will develop first in SW OH later this morning and midday, and then spread east/north from there. Areas from I-70 south will be basically all rain. We can see some freezing rain and ice in central Ohio this afternoon, especially west central OH in the Van Wert-Celina-Findlay area and thereabouts. Then north we do see west snow today and tonight, bringing minor accumulations. Rian totals in the south will be from .25″-.75″. Areas that see freezing rain and sleet can see a few hundredths to a few tenths. Then northern OH can see a coating to a 3 or 4 inches of wet snow. Light wet snow continues tomorrow as the system moves away and may be able to produce an additional coating to 2 inches of snow, with the best potential in the far north. We are dodging a pretty good bullet here today, seeing some moisture, but really getting more of a glancing blow from a system that will be pretty formidable farther north and west. The maps below show over all liquid equivalent moisture for today and tomorrow combined and then snow potential for the same period.

We should be dry for Wednesday at midweek but will have plenty of clouds around. Overnight Wednesday night through Thursday a quick clipper-like system sweeps through and brings snow potential back…a coating to 2 inches over 80% of Ohio. We will be dry for Friday and Saturday, and should see some decent sunshine in there.

Our next front arrives over the latter part of the weekend. A cold front sweeps through, but temps will be moderating ahead of it enough to produce rain first before potentially ending as snow. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals will run from .25″ to .6″ with 80% coverage.

Monday and Tuesday of next week turn out cloudy and cold, but then we see a significant temperature surge at the end of the 10 day period next Wednesday and we should be well above normal over the entire state. February will be off to a relatively mild start, compared to normal.