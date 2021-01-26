Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 26, 2021

Share Facebook

As the main part of our most recent frontal system moves away, we transition back into a cold air mass for the next few days. Lingering backside moisture will drift across OH today as the cold air retakes control, and that means we will see light snow and flurry action over many areas. From I-70 north, we can see a coating to an inch, but south of I-70 nothing more than flurries. Any rain holding on this morning in far east or northeast areas will leave by mid to late morning.

Tomorrow we keep clouds around for most of the day, although there is the potential for breaks in the clouds for morning and midday. Our next weather system arrives tomorrow evening/overnight and lingers into midday Thursday. That system lifts up from the southwest, making its best precipitation track over central and southern OH. Cold air is already here, so we are talking snow. Areas from US 30 south can see a 1-3 inches, but farther north we only see a coating to an inch tops, and the farther north you go, the better chances you have of missing snow. We start to clear out Thursday afternoon and evening .

Friday and Saturday will be sunny and dry. Chilly temps remain, but will moderate a bit for Saturday with clouds increasing late. A cold front arrives Sunday and will bring rain and snow potential. The precipitation threat continues into next Monday, but will shift more to snow. All told, the system will have combined liquid equivalence of .25″-.1″ over 95% of Ohio. The map below shows Sunday-Monday combined moisture. Remember, some of this will come as snow.

Temps start to moderate again for next Tuesday, and we see very warm air next Wednesday. Temps can be above normal over most of the state. Rain showers are likely next Thursday, but only a few hundredths of an inch to a tenth or two, and coverage will be closer to 40%.