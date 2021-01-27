Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 27, 2021

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds in over Ohio today, and we do have yet another wave of moisture that will make a run at us in the next 24 hours. A little wave coming out of the MO valley will produce a little bit of light snow potential late this afternoon and evening over mostly the southern tier counties of the state. We expect no more than a coating to an inch, and more flurries than anything else. If we give this wave a wide berth, we would say all flakes stay south of I-70, but we will be mostly much, much farther south than that. Northern areas stay dry today, and while clouds dominate, we can see a few breaks at times.

We do get better sunshine potential tomorrow through Saturday morning in all areas. Strong Canadian high pressure will build in over the eastern corn belt, and will center right on top of us. That does mean we see cold, subsiding air spreading across Ohio tomorrow and Friday, and we will see below normal temps. But, sunshine should keep us from being too cold, with respect to normal. Temps moderate a bit on Saturday.

After sunshine to start the day Saturday, we will see clouds build in the afternoon and evening. That will be ahead of our next frontal boundary showing up Sunday. We expect rain and wet snow to break out over Ohio after midnight Saturday night, and continue off and on through Sunday. Colder air arrives Sunday night and that will push all precipitation over to snow from then through late Monday. All told, liquid equivalent precipitation will be in the .25″-1″ range with possible snow of a coating to 3 inches making up part of that. Snow will linger Tuesday in the eastern half of the state with some additional accumulation. Maps below show total liquid equivalent potential, and a quick preliminary snow estimate (which will almost certainly change….)

Dry next Wednesday and clouds increase Thursday with dramatically warmer temperatures. Rain surges into Ohio next Thursday night through Friday, and has the potential to be significant. New data suggests we could see .25″-1.25″ out of that frontal complex…but we expect plenty of changes to that outlook over the next week or so. The pattern is definitely getting more interesting.