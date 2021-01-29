Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast January 29, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry and sunny today. Same tomorrow, but clouds start to increase late. We will not be as cold today, and may improve a little more tomorrow, but we remain chilly.

The big headline in our forecast today is the coming winter storm for the second half of the weekend. Precipitation works into Ohio overnight tomorrow night and will then continue through Sunday and Monday. Early Tuesday morning we still see some light snow and flurry action lingering over the eastern third to quarter of Ohio. Cold air never really retreats here, the way it looks this morning. So, with the exception of far SW and couth central OH, we think all precipitation will be snow. Rains can be part of our precipitation in those other mentioned areas, but even there we see snow develop at some point. Models are far apart on totals still, with the typical European winter bias toward huge amounts of snow. However, we are putting snow totals for the event this morning at a low of 2-4″ to a top end of 8-10″, and that window is statewide. 100% of the state sees precipitation from tomorrow night through Tuesday morning. The biggest totals likely end up in central to north/west OH (other than near the lake), but we are not going to get too cute with placement. The liquid equivalent of this event still is in the .25″-1.25″ range, so that tells you the snow that is coming will be rather wet.

We turn out precipitation free for Tuesday afternoon, and stay that way Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Clouds will give way to sun, but then increase again by the time we get to Thursday afternoon. Temps will be chilly to start, but moderate greatly Thursday afternoon.

Our next frontal complex comes in late in the week next week, and is again a very moisture laden system. This time, with the warm air surge, we expect all rain. .5″-1.5″ totals over 100% of Ohio. Cold air blasts in behind the front, but we should be done with moisture by that time. So, no snow in our late week system next week. All of it will make for a pretty soggy, sloppy mess by the time we hit next weekend.

Cold air takes control for the balance of the weekend and most of the following week. A strong Canadian air mass sags south and will park over the top of us and the entire eastern corn bell into midweek the following week (10th). However, we should be dry as we expect sunshine and high pressure to go along with our well below normal temperatures.