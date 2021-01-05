Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 5, 2021

Share Facebook

Our forecast is basically unchanged this morning. The only “change” we are making is to pull moisture threats for early next week Monday night into Tuesday out of the forecast at this time. The system that has the moisture with it is continuing to stay well to the south.

Today we will see some clouds and sun over the state. A minor trough working through western and central OH has the potential to trigger a bit of light snow and flurry action, but will have little or no accumulation.

The rest of this week, the coming weekend and now next week look to be pleasant (by January standards) and dry. We expect a mix of clouds and sun. There is truly no threat of precipitation tomorrow through next Monday. In our previous forecast we mentioned the need to watch for some moisture potential next Monday night and Tuesday as a system passes mainly to our south, but had potential to throw a little energy farther north. This morning, that threat looks less likely, and we are downplaying the moisture potential completely. Without that system, we see a very dry 10 day period. The map below shows total moisture potential from today through next Thursday morning.

Temps for this 10 day period look normal to slightly above. WE are not seeing any major cold air outbreak through mid month. We may not be looking at a major warm surge either, but for January, our temps will end up being pretty decent.