Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 6, 2021

A mostly dry, pleasant forecast remains in over Ohio, at least by January standards. We are transitioning into a period where we will remain free of major precipitation threats the rest of this week, through the weekend and most of next week. The next significant frontal passage that brings moisture potential comes next Friday. The map below shows total rain potential now through next Thursday.

More specifically, we should see a mix of clouds and sun today, more sun tomorrow. Friday turns out partly sunny, with more cloud potential in far southern OH, an off shoot of a disturbance passing by over the deep south. The weekend will be mostly sunny, and that good sun potential holds through next Monday.

A few more clouds around next Tuesday, but nothing that is worrisome in regards to precipitation. Then Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with clouds increasing Thursday afternoon and evening.

The front that arrives next Friday brings a chance of scattered light snow showers, but only with 40% coverage. The best chances right now look to be over the southern third of Ohio. Liquid equivalent moisture available is only a few hundredth to a tenth or two, so even if the system holds together, right now it looks like this front is not that impressive.

Temps through the coming 10 days will be normal to slightly above normal. This means we are in pretty good shape by the halfway point of Jan, the coldest month of the year. Temps do drop behind that front next Friday and that could be the coldest day out of the next 10.