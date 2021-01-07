Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 7, 2021

Share Facebook

No exciting changes in the forecast this morning. We remain dry from today through most of next week. The next front to arrive in Ohio will be here next Friday and trigger moisture into early Saturday.

Today through the weekend we should see increasing amounts of sunshine. Today will still have its share of clouds to contend with but more sun than yesterday, and the same will hold true for tomorrow. The weekend should feature mostly dominant sunshine. Temps stay near normal, even slightly above in some areas.

Sunshine remains a big player on Monday, but more clouds are back for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temps moderate Thursday into Friday, and will be above normal over most of the state.

That front arrives in western and southern parts of the state next Friday morning, swinging through the rest of the state through the day Friday and early next Saturday morning. Moisture totals (liquid equivalent) will be from .1″-7″ with coverage at 70% of the state. Rain is the mostly likely precipitation type at the start, but as cold air comes in later in the day, wet snow can develop. The best chances of that will be over the northern half of the state. The map below shows liquid potential for the system.

Behind the front, we turn much colder for Saturday and Sunday, the 16th and 17th. However, we are not talking as cold as some other outlets are. Temps will be below normal, but not brutal to finish the 10 day forecast window.