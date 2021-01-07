Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association elects officers and board members

Share Facebook

The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association (OCWGA) Board of Directors elected officers for 2021 and filled board vacancies during their December meeting. Executive committee positions include the offices of president, vice-president, treasurer/secretary, and chair. Those elected to an officer position are responsible for the implementation of board policies and procedures, as well as carrying out the roles for their respective office.

Kelly Harsh, a corn and soybean farmer from Delaware County, was elected to serve as the OCWGA president. She has held various leadership roles in the association including vice-president and secretary. Harsh is a member of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) Ethanol Action Team and has been an active member on other committees and is a Certified Public Accountant and crop insurance agent. She farms with her family near Delaware.

Ben Klick was elected vice-president. Klick represents growers in District 5 that includes much of Northeast Ohio: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Harrison, Holmes, Huron, Jefferson, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne Counties. Klick is a fifth-generation grain and cattle producer from Navarre (Stark County). Along with a cattle and trucking operation, Klick grows corn, wheat, barley, oats, soybeans and hay. Klick is active in his county Farm Bureau and Cattleman’s organization and the National Association of Wheat Growers.

John Settlemyre, from Clarksville, was elected as Secretary/Treasurer of the OCWGA. Settlemyre represents growers in District 9 that includes Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Scioto, Vinton, Warren, and Washington Counties. Settlemyre grows corn and soybeans on his family operation. Settlemyre is a fifth-generation farmer and farms with his dad, brother, sister, and nephew. Settlemyre serves on the Clinton County Soil and Water Board.

Patty Mann will continue to serve as the OCWGA chair. Mann farms with her family in Shelby County where they grow corn and soybeans. In addition to her work on the OCWGA board, she has been a part of the Shelby County FSA County Committee, the Jackson Center FFA Advisory committee and FFA Boosters. Mann also serves on Action Teams for the NCGA.

Elected to serve as new At-Large members of the OCWGA Board of Directors are Scott Ruck and John Schroeder.

Ruck farms in Ashtabula County and starts his term on the board in January 2021. Ruck farms with his family raising corn, soybeans, wheat, and hay for cattle. Ruck was elected to an At-Large director position and will represent growers across Ohio.

Schroeder farms in Crawford County and will join the board in January 2021. Schroeder farms with his family and raises corn and soybeans in North Central Ohio. Schroeder has served on several community organizations including the St. Bernard’s Parish finance committee and the School Board, a board member for the Central Ohio Landowners Association, and was involved in the Black Fork River Cleanup project for the City of Shelby and surrounding rural community.